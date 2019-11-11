(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BRASILIA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th November, 2019) Bolivia's opposition second vice president of the senate, Jeanine Anez, who assumed presidency following President Evo Morales' resignation, said she would hold new presidential elections.

Following Morales' resignation on Sunday, Bolivian Vice President Alvaro Garcia Linera, Senate President Adriana Salvatierra Arriaza, the senate first vice president and the leader of the chamber of deputies, all resigned.

"I will be in La Paz on Monday to officially assume the presidency in the orderly transfer of [executive] power to call on new elections," Anez told the Unitel broadcaster.