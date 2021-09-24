(@FahadShabbir)

LA PAZ (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th September, 2021) Bolivian Foreign Minister Rogelio Mayta will pay an official visit to Moscow in October, the Bolivian Ministry of Foreign Affaires said on Thursday.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, Bolivian President Luis Arce, and Mayta discussed bilateral cooperation and joint efforts in fighting the COVID-19 pandemic on the sidelines of the 76th session of the UN General Assembly in New York.

"This week, the schedule of the official visit of Rogelio Mayta to Moscow in October was updated," the ministry said.

During Mayta's visit, the issues of cooperation in health, education, nuclear studies, trade, and investments will be raised.

The largest project between Russia and Bolivia in the past few years is a reactor facility for the Center for Nuclear Research and Technology, which is being constructed in the Latin American country by Russia's state corporation Rosatom.