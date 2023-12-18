Bologna into Serie A top four as Reijnders delivers for Milan

Milan, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2023) Bologna moved into Serie A's Champions League positions on Sunday after seeing off top-four rivals Roma 2-0, while Tijjani Reijnders inspired AC Milan to a 3-0 cruise over Monza.

Thiago Motta's Bologna have been the revelation of the season so far and will finish the weekend fourth after another impressive display against depleted Roma.

Nikola Moro's 37th-minute strike and a Rasmus Kristensen own goal shortly after the break were enough for Bologna to claim their third win in four games and jump a point above champions Napoli and Fiorentina, who beat Verona 1-0 earlier in the day.

"The boys did really well out there, managed the game," said Motta to DAZN.

"We played football when we needed to and kept it tight, not allowing Roma to get into the game. We played really well all game."

Motta has done a sensational job at Bologna after replacing Sinisa Mihajlovic in September last year, just over three months before his Serbian predecessor succumbed to leukaemia.

Bologna was Mihajlovic's last job in football before dying and on Sunday home fans paid tribute with a big banner honouring the "indelible memory" he left over the three-and-a-half years he coached the club.

His picture was also shown on the stadium's screens in the presence of his wife Arianna and their children.

"I'm sure that Sinisa was watching over us, and giving us a hand," added Motta.

It was a big win for Motta against his former coach Jose Mourinho, with whom he won the Serie A, Italian Cup and Champions League treble for Inter Milan in 2010.

Mourinho, whose team missed key attackers Paulo Dybala and Romelu Lukaku, drop down to seventh, three points from Bologna.

"Without Paulo, there's no class, and without Romelu there's no physical presence. Without both at the same time I knew it would be hard for us," said Mourinho, who confirmed that he intends to stay at Roma next season.

"When we have all out players available we can fight as we have in this season. But without key players it becomes very difficult for us."

Bologna are four points behind third-placed Milan who strolled to victory at the San Siro and moved six points behind Inter Milan ahead of the league leaders' clash at Lazio.