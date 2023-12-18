Open Menu

Bologna Into Serie A Top Four As Reijnders Delivers For Milan

Published December 18, 2023

Bologna into Serie A top four as Reijnders delivers for Milan

Milan, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2023) Bologna moved into Serie A's Champions League positions on Sunday after seeing off top-four rivals Roma 2-0, while Tijjani Reijnders inspired AC Milan to a 3-0 cruise over Monza.

Thiago Motta's Bologna have been the revelation of the season so far and will finish the weekend fourth after another impressive display against depleted Roma.

Nikola Moro's 37th-minute strike and a Rasmus Kristensen own goal shortly after the break were enough for Bologna to claim their third win in four games and jump a point above champions Napoli and Fiorentina, who beat Verona 1-0 earlier in the day.

"The boys did really well out there, managed the game," said Motta to DAZN.

