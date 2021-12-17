UrduPoint.com

Bolsonaro Accused Of 'fascist' Threats Over Covid Shots

Muhammad Irfan 46 seconds ago Fri 17th December 2021 | 09:16 PM

Bolsonaro accused of 'fascist' threats over Covid shots

Employees at Brazil's federal health regulator accused President Jair Bolsonaro Friday of making "fascist" threats, after the far-right leader said he wanted the names revealed of those who approved Covid-19 vaccines for children

Braslia, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2021 ) :Employees at Brazil's Federal health regulator accused President Jair Bolsonaro Friday of making "fascist" threats, after the far-right leader said he wanted the Names revealed of those who approved Covid-19 vaccines for children.

The latest row over Bolsonaro's controversial pandemic response erupted after health regulator Anvisa approved the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine Thursday for use in children aged five to 11, joining a growing list of countries extending vaccination to kids.

Reacting to the announcement in his weekly Facebook live address to supporters, Bolsonaro said he wanted the names of those at the independent agency who made the decision.

"We want to publish those people's names," said the former army captain, who has refused to be vaccinated himself.

"You have the right to know the names of the people who approved the vaccine for your children." An association representing employees of the health regulator, Univisa, said that amounted to a threat, at a time when Anvisa officials say they have received death threats for their role in evaluating and approving Covid-19 vaccines.

"Publishing the names of those involved in the technical analysis can have no benefit in a democracy," it said in a statement.

"It looks instead like a threat of retaliation that resorts to inciting private citizens, an openly fascist method whose results could prove tragic and violent." It added that such threats "are all the more grave when they come from the very authorities who are supposed to ensure peace, public health and lawful compliance with the state's decisions."Bolsonaro has repeatedly provoked controversy with his handling of the pandemic, from downplaying the virus as a "little flu" to flouting experts' recommendations on stay-at-home measures, face masks and vaccines.

A Senate investigative committee recommended in October he face criminal charges, including crimes against humanity, for his government's response to Covid-19, which has claimed more than 615,000 lives in Brazil, second only to the United States.

Related Topics

Senate Army Democracy Facebook Brazil United States October Criminals All From Government

Recent Stories

Erdogan's Friendly Relations With Putin Allow Dial ..

Erdogan's Friendly Relations With Putin Allow Dialogue in Case of Disagreements ..

42 seconds ago
 Cold wave to grip upper, central parts of country: ..

Cold wave to grip upper, central parts of country: PMD

43 seconds ago
 Lebanon crisis exposes 1 million children to viole ..

Lebanon crisis exposes 1 million children to violence: UN

45 seconds ago
 US slaps sanctions on C.Africa rebel leader

US slaps sanctions on C.Africa rebel leader

53 seconds ago
 Rawalpindi administration carries out 11,068 raids ..

Rawalpindi administration carries out 11,068 raids to control profiteering

5 minutes ago
 3 die due to gas leakage in Rahim Yar Khan

3 die due to gas leakage in Rahim Yar Khan

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.