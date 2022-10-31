BRASILIA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st October, 2022) Incumbent Brazilian leader Jair Bolsonaro is coming ahead of Brazil's former President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva in the second round of the presidential election, according to data from the Superior Electoral Court (TSE).

With 54.

33% of the votes counted in the Sunday runoff, Bolsonaro has 50.2%, while Lula has 48.8%.

After 30% of the votes were counted, Bolsonaro had 51.05%, while Lula had 48.94%.

Brazil held a general election on October 2. Lula received 48.4%, while Bolsonaro won 43.2% of the votes. Since none of the candidates managed to get over 50% in the first round, a runoff was scheduled for October 30.