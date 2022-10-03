BRASILIA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd October, 2022) Incumbent Brazilian leader Jair Bolsonaro is coming ahead of Brazil's former President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva in the general election with over 48%, according to data from the Superior Electoral Court (TSE).

With over 12% of the votes counted in the Sunday election, Bolsonaro has 48.21%, while Lula has 43.04%. Thus, none of the candidates appear to be winning in the first round.

A general election was held in Brazil on Sunday. It is necessary to gain over 50% of the votes in the first round in order for a candidate to win. If there is no winner in the first round, a runoff will be held on October 30.