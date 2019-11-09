Bolsonaro asks Brazilians 'not to give ammunition' to Lula

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Braslia, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Nov, 2019 ) :Brazilian president Jair Bolsonaro asked his supporters on Saturday to "not to give ammunition to the scoundrel," the day after leader of the left Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva was freed.

"Lovers of freedom and good, we are a majority. We cannot make mistakes," the rightwing president tweeted, adding that Lula "who is momentarily free, but guilty," referring to the leftist leader's corruption conviction.