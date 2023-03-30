Bolsonaro Awaited by Dozens of Supporters at Brazilian Airport

Dozens of supporters are waiting to meet former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro at Brasilia Airport upon his arrival from the United States, a Sputnik correspondent reported on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th March, 2023) Dozens of supporters are waiting to meet former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro at Brasilia Airport upon his arrival from the United States, a Sputnik correspondent reported on Thursday.

Bolsonaro's plane landed in the Brazilian capital earlier in the day, local media reported.

People are waiting for the former leader in the arrival area, with many of them wrapped in Brazilian national flags, the correspondent said, adding that security measures had been strengthened at the airport.

The 68-year-old right-wing politician, who led Brazil from 2019 until the end of 2022, flew to the US after narrowly losing the October runoff vote to current Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva.

Bolsonaro told US media in February that he wanted to return to his homeland in March to lead the opposition to Lula's leftist government.

Bolsonaro faces accusations at home of having incited post-election unrest that culminated in the storming of Brazil's Congress, Supreme Court and presidential palace by thousands of his supporters on January 8 in scenes that were widely compared to the January 2021 attack on the US Capitol.

Months before the attack, Bolsonaro voiced doubts about Brazil's electronic voting machines, saying without evidence that the system was vulnerable to tampering. He is also under investigation for his dealings as president.