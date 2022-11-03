UrduPoint.com

Muhammad Irfan Published November 03, 2022 | 09:00 AM

Bolsonaro Calls on Supporters to Unblock Roads in Brazil

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd November, 2022) Outgoing Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro on Thursday called on his supporters protesting against the results of the presidential election in the country to unblock roads.

Since Monday, over 100 protests organized by truck drivers supporting Bolsonaro have been taking place in 18 Brazilian states, blocking roads and highways. On Wednesday, Bolsonaro's defenders gathered in front of the eastern military command in Rio de Janeiro, demanding that the military organize a coup against the newly-elected left-wing President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva. Residents of Sao Paolo also called on the country's military to organize a coup and prevent Lula from coming to power.

"I am asking you to clear the roads. Protest differently.

I think this is not a part of our democracy. Please, do not think badly of me," Bolsonaro said in a video address on Twitter.

Brazil held a general election on October 2. Lula received 48.4%, while Bolsonaro got 43.2% of the votes. Since none of the candidates managed to get over 50% in the first round, a runoff was scheduled for October 30.

Winning the Sunday vote, Lula, 76, will now become the leader of Brazil for the period of 2023-2027. This will be his third term. Lula headed Brazil for two consecutive terms between 2003 and 2010, but a series of corruption allegations resulted in his imprisonment. He began serving his 12-year sentence in 2018, but Brazil's Supreme Court later annulled the case, and Lula was released from prison in 2019.

