UrduPoint.com

Bolsonaro Denounces Seizure Of Government Buildings In Brazil

Muhammad Irfan Published January 09, 2023 | 06:50 AM

Bolsonaro Denounces Seizure of Government Buildings in Brazil

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th January, 2023) Former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro has condemned the storming of government buildings in Brasilia carried out by his supporters.

Protesters temporarily seized the National Congress building, as well as Palacio do Planalto, one of the official palaces of the Presidency, and the Supreme Court building in the Brazilian capital on Sunday. Police managed to regain control of the buildings at around 4 p.m. local time on Sunday (19:00 GMT), according to Brazilian media reports.

"Peaceful lawful demonstrations are part of democracy. However, looting and seizure of public buildings as occurred today, as well as those practiced by the left in 2013 and 2017, do not fall under this rule," Bolsonaro said on Twitter following the unrest.

He added that throughout his mandate, he always respected the law and maintained transparency.

Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva has called the attacks on government buildings in Brasilia barbaric and ordered the use of federal forces to restore order in the capital.

The federal intervention will last until January 31, according to Lula's decree that was read out by him on Sunday from Sao Paulo.

On Sunday, federal and military police helicopters and armored vehicles were used to restore order in Brasilia, as well as stun and gas grenades, and pepper gas, according to Brazilian media reports.

Governor of the Federal District Ibaneis Rocha said that over 400 people have been detained.

Lula has promised to find and punish those responsible for the Sunday riots, as well as those who financed the unrest.

On January 1, Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva was sworn in and started his third term as president of Brazil. He won the presidential election in the runoff on October 30, defeating Bolsonaro by a close margin, prompting countrywide protests from supporters of the former Brazilian president.

Related Topics

Election Supreme Court Riots Police Democracy Twitter Vehicles Brasilia Sao Paulo Rocha Brazil January October Congress Gas Sunday 2017 Media From Government P

Recent Stories

Sharjah Ruler visits Jebel Al Sheikh Tower in Khor ..

Sharjah Ruler visits Jebel Al Sheikh Tower in Khorfakkan

5 hours ago
 UAE, Pakistan advancing parliamentary cooperation

UAE, Pakistan advancing parliamentary cooperation

8 hours ago
 UAE a trading capital of the world: Thani Al Zeyou ..

UAE a trading capital of the world: Thani Al Zeyoudi

8 hours ago
 Hamriyah Free Zone Authority to take part in Steel ..

Hamriyah Free Zone Authority to take part in SteelFab 2023

10 hours ago
 RTA launches &#039;Travel Behaviour Survey - Scree ..

RTA launches &#039;Travel Behaviour Survey - Screening Questionnaire&#039;

11 hours ago
 FNC&#039;s Parliamentary Division participates in ..

FNC&#039;s Parliamentary Division participates in Asian Parliamentary Assembly m ..

12 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.