UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Bolsonaro Diagnosed With Intestinal Obstruction, May Require Surgery - Reports

Muhammad Irfan 26 seconds ago Thu 15th July 2021 | 01:30 AM

Bolsonaro Diagnosed With Intestinal Obstruction, May Require Surgery - Reports

BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th July, 2021) Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro has been diagnosed with intestinal obstruction after being admitted to an army hospital with abdominal pains, and may require emergency surgery, national media reported on Wednesday, citing his office.

Bolsonaro would be transferred to a Sao Paulo hospital where doctors would decide on the surgery, according to GloboNews.

Earlier in the day, the Brazilian leader was taken to an army hospital in the capital city of Brasilia after suffering from abdominal pains and involuntary contraction of the diaphragm (hiccups) for 11 days in a row.

In September 2018, Bolsonaro was stabbed in the intestines as he campaigned in the state of Minas Gerais ahead of the presidential election. He has since undergone several surgeries.

Related Topics

Election Army Brasilia Sao Paulo Minas May September 2018 Media From

Recent Stories

Mohammed bin Rashid orders promotion of officers

25 seconds ago

Saif bin Zayed chairs meeting of Happiness and Pos ..

16 minutes ago

ANIF and Air Arabia to launch Armenia’s new nati ..

2 hours ago

Khalifa bin Tahnoon congratulates children of mart ..

3 hours ago

UK Government Seeks to End Prosecutions for Northe ..

1 hour ago

PHOTA conducts 920 liver, kidney transplants in tw ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.