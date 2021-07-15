Bolsonaro Diagnosed With Intestinal Obstruction, May Require Surgery - Reports

BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th July, 2021) Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro has been diagnosed with intestinal obstruction after being admitted to an army hospital with abdominal pains, and may require emergency surgery, national media reported on Wednesday, citing his office.

Bolsonaro would be transferred to a Sao Paulo hospital where doctors would decide on the surgery, according to GloboNews.

Earlier in the day, the Brazilian leader was taken to an army hospital in the capital city of Brasilia after suffering from abdominal pains and involuntary contraction of the diaphragm (hiccups) for 11 days in a row.

In September 2018, Bolsonaro was stabbed in the intestines as he campaigned in the state of Minas Gerais ahead of the presidential election. He has since undergone several surgeries.