Bolsonaro Holds Military Parade as Lawmakers Set to Consider His Voting System Proposal

RIO DE JANEIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th August, 2021) Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro paraded armored vehicles in front of the buildings of the presidential office and congress on Tuesday, the day when the legislature is scheduled to vote on one of the leader's controversial proposals.

The president shared on his social media videos showing tanks and armored vehicles passing in front of the Planalto Palace the president's residence in Brasilia as Bolsonaro himself, along with Defense Minister Walter Braga Neto and other top statesmen, looked on.

The parade, which was timed to coincide with the start of the annual Operation Formosa military exercise, sparked a strong backlash among the opposition, which criticized it as inappropriate, given that the parliament is preparing to consider a controversial issue regarding an electronic voting system.

According to the opposition, the parade is an attempt to intimidate lawmakers.

Ahead of the 2022 presidential election, Bolsonaro is advocating for a mixed system in which ballots will be printed out after people vote electronically so the count is fairer. The Brazilian leader claims the 2018 electoral fraud prevented him from winning the election without a runoff.

Last week, the Supreme Court launched a probe into the president's allegations that Brazil's electronic voting system is vulnerable to fraud and into Bolsonaro himself over alleged dissemination of misinformation.