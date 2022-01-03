Bolsonaro Hospitalized With Intestinal Obstruction, Condition Stable

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro was hospitalized on Monday with intestinal obstruction, and his condition is stable, the hospital said

BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd January, 2022) Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro was hospitalized on Monday with intestinal obstruction, and his condition is stable, the hospital said.

"(The president has) intestinal subocclusion, he is stable, undergoing treatment," the hospital said in a statement.

The president will stay in hospital for the time being and, in his own words, may face surgery.

"I will be examined for possible intestinal obstruction surgery," Bolsonaro tweeted.

According to the president, he felt ill after a meal on Sunday.

The 66-year-old politician and former military officer has undergone several abdominal surgeries since he was stabbed while on the campaign trail in 2018.