Bolsonaro Invited Putin To Brazil, Russian Leader Accepted Invitation - Kremlin

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 16, 2022 | 08:46 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th February, 2022) Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro invited Russian President Vladimir Putin to visit Brazil and the Russian leader accepted the invitation, the Kremlin said.

"President Bolsonaro expressed his gratitude for the hospitality shown by the Russian side during his stay in Moscow and invited President Putin to visit Brazil.

The invitation was gratefully accepted. The dates of the visit will be agreed via diplomatic channels," the Kremlin said in a statement.

