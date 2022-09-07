UrduPoint.com

Bolsonaro Leads Controversial Bicentennial Celebration In Brazil

Published September 07, 2022

Bolsonaro leads controversial bicentennial celebration in Brazil

President Jair Bolsonaro presided over a military parade Wednesday marking 200 years since Brazil's independence, kicking off a day of elaborate festivities that critics accuse the far-right leader of hijacking to bolster his reelection campaign

Braslia, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2022 ) :President Jair Bolsonaro presided over a military parade Wednesday marking 200 years since Brazil's independence, kicking off a day of elaborate festivities that critics accuse the far-right leader of hijacking to bolster his reelection campaign.

Brazil is deeply divided heading into October's elections, with Bolsonaro trailing in the polls to leftist ex-president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva but looking determined to flex his muscle with an Independence Day show of strength, including military parades in Brasilia and Rio de Janeiro and rallies by his supporters across the country.

Grinning and waving in the presidential sash alongside first lady Michelle, Bolsonaro watched a procession of soldiers and tanks flood the Esplanade of Ministries in the Brazilian capital, as military aircraft buzzed overhead to cheers from a huge sea of spectators decked out in the green and yellow of the flag.

In Rio, Bolsonaro backers flooded the avenue along the city's iconic Copacabana beach, as throngs prepared massive motorcycle and jet-ski processions -- two of the president's favorite hobbies.

"This is a unique moment, different from any election in the past. Brazil is facing huge tension because they're trying to install communism, with help from the courts," said one Bolsonaro supporter, 53-year-old businessman Claudio Berrios, draped in the Brazilian flag and sporting a military-style camouflage shirt.

Bolsonaro's open hostility toward the Supreme Court and electoral authorities was a recurring theme.

"Bolsonaro, activate the military to depose the Supreme Court," said one banner in Rio, carried by 64-year-old supporter Suely Ferreira.

"Our country is being ruined by the (high) court's dictatorship," she told AFP. "We love our president. Everyone I know supports him. He's going to win. There's no way he could lose."

