Bolsonaro Pledges Brazil Will Go Carbon Neutral By 2050
Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Thu 22nd April 2021 | 08:12 PM
Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro on Thursday told a US-hosted climate summit that the huge South American country would aim for carbon neutrality by 2050, a decade earlier than previously targeted
Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2021 ) :Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro on Thursday told a US-hosted climate summit that the huge South American country would aim for carbon neutrality by 2050, a decade earlier than previously targeted.
"I have determined that our climate neutrality in Brazil will be achieved by 2050. Therefore I bring it forward by 10 years than previously announced," Bolsonaro said.
He also committed to "eliminate illegal deforestation in Brazil by 2030."