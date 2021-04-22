Bolsonaro pledges Brazil will go carbon neutral by 2050

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro on Thursday told a US-hosted climate summit that the huge South American country would aim for carbon neutrality by 2050, a decade earlier than previously targeted

"I have determined that our climate neutrality in Brazil will be achieved by 2050. Therefore I bring it forward by 10 years than previously announced," Bolsonaro said.

He also committed to "eliminate illegal deforestation in Brazil by 2030."