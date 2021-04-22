UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Bolsonaro Pledges Brazil Will Go Carbon Neutral By 2050

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Thu 22nd April 2021 | 10:19 PM

Bolsonaro pledges Brazil will go carbon neutral by 2050

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro told a US-hosted climate summit Thursday the vast South American country would aim for carbon neutrality by 2050 -- a decade earlier than previously targeted

Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2021 ) :Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro told a US-hosted climate summit Thursday the vast South American country would aim for carbon neutrality by 2050 -- a decade earlier than previously targeted.

"I have determined that our climate neutrality in Brazil will be achieved by 2050. Therefore I bring it forward by 10 years," Bolsonaro said.

He also recommitted Brazil to its 2015 pledge under the Paris climate agreement to "eliminate illegal deforestation... by 2030." Since he came to power in January 2019, Bolsonaro has opened protected lands to mining and agribusiness.

In the 12 months to August 2020, deforestation in the Brazilian Amazon increased 9.

5 percent compared to the year before, destroying an area bigger than Jamaica, according to government data.

Bolsonaro called for a "contribution from countries, companies, entities and individuals willing to act immediately, effectively and constructively to solve these problems."Marcio Astrini of the Climate Observatory NGO accused Bolsonaro of asking for money for environmental advances that had already been achieved and "which his government has been trying to destroy for two years."Environmentalists have expressed concern about drastic cuts in the budget and staffing of Brazilian environmental protection agencies.

Related Topics

Budget Paris Brazil Jamaica Money January August 2015 2019 2020 From Government Agreement

Recent Stories

US Should Treat Gun Violence Like Drunk-Driving, C ..

1 minute ago

Sindh High Court bars SPSC from conducting exams, ..

1 minute ago

Govt working to achieve sustainable higher economi ..

1 minute ago

French lingerie shops send PM underwear in lockdow ..

26 minutes ago

Myanmar summit a test for ASEAN's credibility: Tha ..

26 minutes ago

Moscow Protested to Czech Ambassador Against Pragu ..

27 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.