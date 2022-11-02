Bolsonaro Refrains From Recognizing or Not Recognizing Brazilian Presidential Vote Results

RIO DE JANEIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd November, 2022) Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, in his first statements after losing the election of the head of state, refrained from commenting on the recognition or non-recognition of its results.

The election took place on 30 October. Ex-president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva won them by a small margin.

"As the country's president and citizen, I will continue to implement the country's constitution," Bolsonaro said.

The current president, for whom 49.

10% of the country's population voted in the election, remained silent since Sunday evening, when the results became known.

In addition, in his speech, he addressed supporters who blocked roads throughout the country and, in particular, one of the largest airports in Brazil, Sao Paulo.

"Peaceful manifestations are always welcome, but our methods cannot be like those of the left (politicians and movements), which always harm the population," he said.