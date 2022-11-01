Bolsonaro Remains Silent for Over 36 Hours Breaching Election Tradition - Reports

(@FahadShabbir)

The incumbent president of Brazil, Jair Bolsonaro, remains silent after his loss in Sunday's presidential election, thus breaking the tradition of congratulating his victorious opponent, Brazilian media reported on Tuesday

According to official results from Brazil's Superior Electoral Court (TSE), released after 100% of the ballots were processed on Monday, Bolsonaro lost in the Sunday runoff with 49.1% of the votes, while Brazil's former President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva got 50.9% of the votes, securing the victory.

News portal G1 reported that Bolsonaro, in breach of customs, is keeping silent for over 36 hours already, refusing to congratulate Lula with the election victory.

According to the media, Bolsonaro has no official events scheduled for Tuesday, however the son of the current president, Senator Flavio Bolsonaro, as well as Bolsonaro's supporter, lawmaker Elio Lopes, were seen entering the official residence of the head of state earlier in the day.

On Monday, the Globo newspaper reported, citing a minister of the incumbent government, that Bolsonaro does not intend to challenge the results of the election, but will not congratulate Lula on his victory.

Winning the Sunday vote, Lula, 76, will now become the leader of Brazil for the period of 2023-2027. This will be his third term. Lula headed Brazil for two consecutive terms between 2003 and 2010 but a series of corruption allegations resulted in his imprisonment. He began serving his 12-year sentence in 2018, but Brazil's Supreme Court later annulled the case and Lula was released from prison in 2019.