UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Bolsonaro Says Brazil Determined To Take Efforts To Boost Role Of BRICS

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Fri 28th June 2019 | 12:00 PM

Bolsonaro Says Brazil Determined to Take Efforts to Boost Role of BRICS

Brazil intends to take efforts toward increasing the influence of the BRICS group, Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro said on Friday

OSAKA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th June, 2019) Brazil intends to take efforts toward increasing the influence of the BRICS group, Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro said on Friday.

"Our administration is determined to actively work on increasing the influence of this group," Bolsonaro said at an informal BRICS meeting on the margins of the G20 summit in Osaka.

The Brazilian leader also praised the role of the BRICS bank in cooperation between the member states.

Related Topics

Bank Osaka Brazil

Recent Stories

Putin, Trump Discuss Iran, Syria, Venezuela, Ukrai ..

few seconds

How calcium in coronary arteries can predict futur ..

2 seconds ago

Hypertension: Looking beyond the classic risk fact ..

3 seconds ago

Sitting at home or at work: Which is worse for hea ..

7 seconds ago

Putin, Trump End Their 1.5 Hour-Long Talks on G20 ..

18 minutes ago

Russia Actively Engaged in WTO Reform Talks - Deve ..

18 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.