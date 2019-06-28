Bolsonaro Says Brazil Determined to Take Efforts to Boost Role of BRICS

Brazil intends to take efforts toward increasing the influence of the BRICS group, Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro said on Friday

OSAKA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th June, 2019) Brazil intends to take efforts toward increasing the influence of the BRICS group, Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro said on Friday.

"Our administration is determined to actively work on increasing the influence of this group," Bolsonaro said at an informal BRICS meeting on the margins of the G20 summit in Osaka.

The Brazilian leader also praised the role of the BRICS bank in cooperation between the member states.