Bolsonaro Says Brazil to Interrogate Air Force Officer Caught En Route to G20 With Drugs

(@imziishan)

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro said on Wednesday that the state's representatives would soon be sent to Spain to interrogate a Brazilian Air Force officer who was a member of the president's G20 team and arrested in Seville last week with 39 kilograms (85 pounds) of cocaine

RIO DE JANEIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd July, 2019) Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro said on Wednesday that the state's representatives would soon be sent to Spain to interrogate a Brazilian Air Force officer who was a member of the president's G20 team and arrested in Seville last week with 39 kilograms (85 Pounds) of cocaine.

Sgt. Manoel Silva Rodrigues was arrested last week during a stopover in Spain as the president was on his way to Japan's Osaka for the annual meeting of world leaders. Bolsonaro, who once vowed to eradicate drug-trafficking in Brazil, called the incident "unacceptable" and ordered his Defense Ministry to cooperate with Spanish police on investigating the case.

"The Brazilian Air Force Commander is going to send our team [to Spain] as soon as possible to interrogate the sergeant ... we suspect that this is not the first time he was dealing with drugs," the president said, as quoted by the Folha de Sao Paulo newspaper.

�Rodrigues is now being held in custody at the Spanish Civil Guard's headquarters in Seville and awaiting trial over drug trafficking charges, according to a representative of the civil guard.