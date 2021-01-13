UrduPoint.com
Bolsonaro Says Ford Discontinued Brazil Operations Due To Denial Of State Subsidies

Faizan Hashmi 12 seconds ago Wed 13th January 2021 | 01:30 AM

RIO DE JANEIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th January, 2021) Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro on Tuesday accused Ford Motor Co. of blackmail, saying that the true reason behind the shutdown of production facilities in Brazil was the termination of meaty state subsidies.

On Monday, Ford announced plans to close its three facilities in Brazil, citing "idle capacity and slow sales" amid COVID-19.

"I regret that 5,000 people will lose jobs. But what does Ford want? The company did not say the truth ” they want subsidies. Do you want me to continue to pay them 20 billion reais [$3.

7 billion] like it was done it recent years? Your money ” the taxpayer money ” only to produce cars here? No, they simply failed the competition," Bolsonaro was quoted as saying by Brazilian newspaper Globo.

The president also criticized the local media that chose to limelight the Ford-related loss of 5,000 jobs but ignore the fact that 414,000 unrelated jobs were created in Brazil in November alone.

Ford production in Brazil dates back to 1919. The company already closed a plant in Sao Paulo in 2019.

