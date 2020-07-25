UrduPoint.com
Bolsonaro Says He Tested Negative For COVID-19, Two Weeks After Diagnosis

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Sat 25th July 2020 | 08:56 PM

Bolsonaro says he tested negative for COVID-19, two weeks after diagnosis

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro announced on Saturday he has tested negative for the new coronavirus more than two weeks after being diagnosed on July 7, attributing his recovery to an unproven malaria drug

Braslia, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jul, 2020 ) :Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro announced on Saturday he has tested negative for the new coronavirus more than two weeks after being diagnosed on July 7, attributing his recovery to an unproven malaria drug.

"RT-PCR for Sars-Cov 2: negative. Good morning everyone," the 65-year-old tweeted, along with a photo of him smiling and holding a packet of hydroxychloroquine, whose effectiveness against COVID-19 has not been demonstrated in clinical trials.

More Stories From World

