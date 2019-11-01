(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro said on Friday that he would not attend the inauguration of the newly elected Argentine President Alberto Fernandez, media reported

RIO DE JANEIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st November, 2019) Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro said on Friday that he would not attend the inauguration of the newly elected Argentine President Alberto Fernandez, media reported.

The Brazilian president previously criticized Fernandez and stated that Argentine voters made a mistake by electing the opposition party member as their president, while Argentina's Foreign Ministry sent a letter to the Brazilian ambassador in Buenos Aires that described Bolsonaro's words addressed to President Alberto Fernandez as inappropriate.

"I will not attend [the inauguration]," the president told reporters, as cited by O Globo.

Argentina held its presidential election on Sunday. According to preliminary results, Fernandez emerged as the clear winner by getting 48 percent of votes, followed by the incumbent Mauricio Macri, who got over 40 percent. The newly elected president is to take office on December 10.