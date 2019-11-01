UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Bolsonaro Says Will Not Attend Argentine President's Inauguration

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Fri 01st November 2019 | 10:23 PM

Bolsonaro Says Will Not Attend Argentine President's Inauguration

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro said on Friday that he would not attend the inauguration of the newly elected Argentine President Alberto Fernandez, media reported

RIO DE JANEIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st November, 2019) Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro said on Friday that he would not attend the inauguration of the newly elected Argentine President Alberto Fernandez, media reported.

The Brazilian president previously criticized Fernandez and stated that Argentine voters made a mistake by electing the opposition party member as their president, while Argentina's Foreign Ministry sent a letter to the Brazilian ambassador in Buenos Aires that described Bolsonaro's words addressed to President Alberto Fernandez as inappropriate.

"I will not attend [the inauguration]," the president told reporters, as cited by O Globo.

Argentina held its presidential election on Sunday. According to preliminary results, Fernandez emerged as the clear winner by getting 48 percent of votes, followed by the incumbent Mauricio Macri, who got over 40 percent. The newly elected president is to take office on December 10.

Related Topics

Election Buenos Aires Argentina December Sunday Media Opposition

Recent Stories

Erdogan Presents UN Chief With Plan for New Areas ..

1 minute ago

National Assembly body seeks details about honorar ..

1 minute ago

Djokovic thrashes Tsitsipas to book Paris last-fou ..

1 minute ago

Nation not to forgive Maulana for ignoring Kashmir ..

6 minutes ago

1st Joint Russian-Turkish Patrol in Syria Successf ..

6 minutes ago

Ukraine Vows to Expand Partnership With NATO - Dep ..

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.