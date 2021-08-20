UrduPoint.com

Bolsonaro Sends Farm Equipment To Indigenous Peoples After They Accuse Him Of Genocide

Faizan Hashmi 12 minutes ago Fri 20th August 2021 | 12:30 PM

Bolsonaro Sends Farm Equipment to Indigenous Peoples After They Accuse Him of Genocide

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th August, 2021) Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro announced sending agricultural equipment worth over $480,000 to the communes of indigenous peoples in Cuiaba in eastern Brazil, in an attempt to allay the withering criticism of his presidency by human rights and indigenous groups.

On August 10, the Articulation of Indigenous Peoples from Brazil turned to the International Criminal Court for help in investigating Bolsonaro for crimes perpetrated against indigenous peoples since the beginning of his tenure, which they classified as "crimes against humanity, genocide and ecocide."

"The President of the Republic, Jair Bolsonaro, sent 42 agricultural equipment on August 19, including tractors and plows to indigenous peoples of Cuiaba to foster agricultural activities in villages," the government stated on Thursday.

The equipment sent include 14 tractors, 14 plows, 14 agricultural carts in an initiative marking the Day of Field, the government added.

Bolsonaro has long been criticized by human rights activists for violating indigenous peoples' rights. On August 4, Brazil's Congress passed a bill, facilitating the legalization of occupied land by businesses, including Amazonia territories. The lands in question are mostly inhabited by indigenous people, who will have to prove that they occupied the territory before the 1988 Constitution entered in force. Otherwise a loophole in Brazilian legislation, called Marco Temporal ("Time frame"), allows legalization of squatters' occupied lands.

Indigenous people, which make up about 0.5% of Brazil's population, hold 13% of its land, mostly in the Amazon region. Indigenous tribes are regarded as the guardians of Brazil's diverse culture and forests. In the first two years of Bolsonaro's government, deforestation rose by 48%, hitting record rate since 2008, with over 1 million hectares disappearing.

Related Topics

Cuiaba Brazil August Congress Criminals From Government Million Court

Recent Stories

Kiwis will tour Pakistan as per schedule

Kiwis will tour Pakistan as per schedule

20 seconds ago
 Coaches for 2021-22 domestic season announced

Coaches for 2021-22 domestic season announced

9 minutes ago
 The Consul General of Turkmenistan in Herat city h ..

The Consul General of Turkmenistan in Herat city had a meeting with the head of ..

12 minutes ago
 The Consul General of Turkmenistan in the city of ..

The Consul General of Turkmenistan in the city of Mazar-i-Sharif met with the he ..

12 minutes ago
 The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan in ..

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan informs about the following

12 minutes ago
 COVID-19 claims 70 more lives in Pakistan in last ..

COVID-19 claims 70 more lives in Pakistan in last 24 hours

21 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.