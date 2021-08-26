Bolsonaro Suspends Impeachment Request for Superior Electoral Court Head - Reports

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro decided to suspend the request for impeachment of Luis Roberto Barroso, the head of the Superior Electoral Court, ahead of September 7 demonstrations, Brazil's Globo news agency reported

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th August, 2021) Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro decided to suspend the request for impeachment of Luis Roberto Barroso, the head of the Superior Electoral Court, ahead of September 7 demonstrations, Brazil's Globo news agency reported.

On August 20, Bolsonaro sent a request to the Senate, the upper house of parliament, to impeach the Supreme Court Justice Alexandre de Moraes after he opened several probes into his conduct. This attempt failed when Senate President Rodrigo Pacheco refused to initiate the dismissal process. The president also confirmed that he was planning to request the impeachment of Barroso.

Globo's sources close to Bolsonaro said on Wednesday that the president would not file an impeachment request at least until September 7.

Bolsonaro is set to participate in rallies on September 7, the country's Independence Day, and to mobilize his supporters.

The military police, which is getting more politicized with some senior officers openly calling for support for Bolsonaro, may take to streets as well. Political observers believe� the armed forces are incapable of confronting 700,000-strong police force in Brazil.

Bolsonaro has long been engaged in a clash with the judiciary over his stance on Brazil's electronic voting system that was introduced in the country in 1996 and has been the only voting method since then. Ahead of the 2022 election, the president advocates a mixed system in which ballots will be printed out after people vote electronically so that the count was fairer, since paper ballots are more auditable, a claim which is fiercely opposed by Barroso. The Brazilian leader has repeatedly said that the 2018 electoral fraud prevented him from winning the election without a runoff.