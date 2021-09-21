UrduPoint.com

Bolsonaro Tells UN He Rejects Vaccine Passports

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Tue 21st September 2021 | 11:24 PM

Bolsonaro tells UN he rejects vaccine passports

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro told the United Nations General Assembly on Tuesday that his government was against health passports but backed drives to vaccinate against Covid-19

United Nations, United States, Sept 21 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2021 ) :Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro told the United Nations General Assembly on Tuesday that his government was against health passports but backed drives to vaccinate against Covid-19.

"We support the vaccination efforts," said Bolsonaro, widely criticized for his handling of the pandemic in Brazil where the coronavirus has killed more than 590,000 people.

"However, my administration has not supported a vaccine or health passport or any other vaccine-related obligation," he said in New York.

Bolsonaro was the first world leader to speak at the high-level meet -- tradition dictates that Brazil goes first -- after UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres opened the debate with an address of his own.

Bolsonaro has said he would be the "last Brazilian" to get vaccinated but told delegates that Brazil's inoculation program was moving swiftly.

He reported that his government had distributed more than 260 million doses, with more than 140 million Brazilians -- almost 90 percent of the adult population -- having received at least a first dose.

Bolsonaro added that 80 percent of Brazil's indigenous population is fully vaccinated.

"By November this year, all citizens who have chosen to be vaccinated in Brazil will be duly covered," he said.

The far-right leader has sparked controversy by advocating unproven treatments against Covid-19, which he contracted last year.

"Since the pandemic started we have supported doctor's professional autonomy in the quest for early treatment measures in line with recommendations issued by the Brazilian Federal Council of Medicine," he told delegates.

Bolsonaro defied guidance to only attend the assembly if vaccinated.

He does not meet New York's vaccine mandate for many indoor activities, including eating, and ate a slice of pizza outdoors for his dinner on Sunday.

Related Topics

Assembly World United Nations Doctor New York Brazil November Sunday All Government Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Mansour bin Mohammed chairs meeting of Dubai Sport ..

Mansour bin Mohammed chairs meeting of Dubai Sports Council’s Board

1 hour ago
 Ministry of Defence discusses cooperation in milit ..

Ministry of Defence discusses cooperation in military industries with Jordan

2 hours ago
 Provincial minister holds open court

Provincial minister holds open court

1 minute ago
 Tickets for National T20 up for sale

Tickets for National T20 up for sale

1 minute ago
 Noted British journalist blasts ECB for withdrawin ..

Noted British journalist blasts ECB for withdrawing Pakistan tour

1 minute ago
 United Russia Party Receives 324 of 450 Seats in N ..

United Russia Party Receives 324 of 450 Seats in New State Duma Composition - CE ..

1 minute ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.