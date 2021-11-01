UrduPoint.com

Bolsonaro Visits Italian Town As Honorary Citizen Prompting Leftist Forces Rally - Reports

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Mon 01st November 2021 | 07:25 PM

Bolsonaro Visits Italian Town as Honorary Citizen Prompting Leftist Forces Rally - Reports

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro has arrived in Italy's northern town of Anguillara Veneta, whose authorities granted him the title of honorary citizen, prompting locals to take to the streets to protest his visit, media reported on Monday

ROME (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st November, 2021) Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro has arrived in Italy's northern town of Anguillara Veneta, whose authorities granted him the title of honorary citizen, prompting locals to take to the streets to protest his visit, media reported on Monday.

The Brazilian leader arrived in the town earlier in the day after participating in the G20 summit in Rome over the weekend, broadcaster RaiNews24 said, adding that the local authorities organized a special ceremony to mark his visit.

Bolsonaro's visit to the town with some 5,000 population was accompanied by demonstrations by both the politician's Italian supporters, who came to the city hall with the flags of Brazil, and his opponents, the broadcaster reported.

Some 200 people are holding a demonstration initiated by local leftist activists to protest Bolsonaro's arrival in Anguillara Veneta and the decision to grant him the title of honorary citizen.

Some Brazilian participants living in Italy accused the president of genocide, according to the outlet.

The authorities of the northern Italian town granted Bolsonaro, whose great-grandfather was born there, the title on October 25, drawing sharp criticism from prominent representatives of leftist forces in the Veneto region.

Several days later, a special commission from the Brazilian Senate said Bolsonaro was guilty of nine serious crimes during the COVID-19 pandemic, including a crime against humanity, violation of sanitary measures and falsification of documents.

Related Topics

Senate Protest Visit Rome Italy Brazil October Media From

Recent Stories

Dubai Healthcare City sets up fitness &amp; wellne ..

Dubai Healthcare City sets up fitness &amp; wellness hub for Dubai Fitness Chall ..

42 minutes ago
 The Folk Heritage committee of the arts Council ho ..

The Folk Heritage committee of the arts Council holds the launching ceremony of ..

51 minutes ago
 Entry/exit points of 2 motorways undergoing beauti ..

Entry/exit points of 2 motorways undergoing beautification in Multan

2 minutes ago
 KP Food Safety Authority gears up actions across p ..

KP Food Safety Authority gears up actions across province

20 minutes ago
 Minister inaugurates blood donation camp

Minister inaugurates blood donation camp

20 minutes ago
 Germany Says Waiting for Iran's Next Move as Tehra ..

Germany Says Waiting for Iran's Next Move as Tehran Hints at Nuclear Talks Renew ..

20 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.