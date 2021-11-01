Bolsonaro Visits Italian Town as Honorary Citizen Prompting Leftist Forces Rally - Reports

(@FahadShabbir)

ROME (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st November, 2021) Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro has arrived in Italy's northern town of Anguillara Veneta, whose authorities granted him the title of honorary citizen, prompting locals to take to the streets to protest his visit, media reported on Monday.

The Brazilian leader arrived in the town earlier in the day after participating in the G20 summit in Rome over the weekend, broadcaster RaiNews24 said, adding that the local authorities organized a special ceremony to mark his visit.

Bolsonaro's visit to the town with some 5,000 population was accompanied by demonstrations by both the politician's Italian supporters, who came to the city hall with the flags of Brazil, and his opponents, the broadcaster reported.

Some 200 people are holding a demonstration initiated by local leftist activists to protest Bolsonaro's arrival in Anguillara Veneta and the decision to grant him the title of honorary citizen.

Some Brazilian participants living in Italy accused the president of genocide, according to the outlet.

The authorities of the northern Italian town granted Bolsonaro, whose great-grandfather was born there, the title on October 25, drawing sharp criticism from prominent representatives of leftist forces in the Veneto region.

Several days later, a special commission from the Brazilian Senate said Bolsonaro was guilty of nine serious crimes during the COVID-19 pandemic, including a crime against humanity, violation of sanitary measures and falsification of documents.