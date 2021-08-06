MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th August, 2021) A special commission of the Brazilian Congress voted on Thursday against the constitutional amendment introducing paper ballots and manual vote count, promoted by President Jair Bolsonaro.

"A special commission of the Chamber of Deputies rejected on Thursday the constitutional amendment 135/19, providing for printed ballots,... with 23 votes against and 11 in favor," the Chamber of Deputies, Brazilian parliament lower house, said in a press release.

Bolsonaro's amendment was aimed at changing the electronic voting system, which has been in use since 2000 as the only voting method in the country. The system allows electors to come to voting stations and cast their ballots electronically.

The president seeks a mixed system in which ballots will be printed out after people vote electronically, so that the manual public count could be conducted.

The Brazilian leader claims the 2018 electoral fraud prevented him from winning the election without a runoff. Early in July, the president said that holding the 2022 elections is impossible without going back to paper documents.

The defeat of Bolsonaro's bill in Congress comes amid mounting clash between the president and the judiciary, triggered by a probe launched on Tuesday into Brazilian leader's dissemination of fake news on vulnerabilities of e-voting system .