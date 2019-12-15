(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th December, 2019) Eduardo Bolsonaro, the son of the Brazilian president and chair of the parliamentary committee for international affairs, confirmed Sunday his country would move the embassy to Jerusalem next year, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said.

The two met before a ceremony to inaugurate an office in Jerusalem of the Brazilian trade and investment promotion agency (APEX), according to a statement published by Netanyahu's press office on Facebook.

"The opening of the APEX office here in Jerusalem is part of something that we have agreed upon in the tightening of relations between Israel and Brazil. And here it's happening today as part of President Bolsonaro's commitment to open an embassy in Jerusalem next year," Netanyahu's was quoted as saying.