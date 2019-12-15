UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Bolsonaro's Son Says Brazil Will Move Embassy To Jerusalem In 2020 - Netanyahu

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Sun 15th December 2019 | 10:30 PM

Bolsonaro's Son Says Brazil Will Move Embassy to Jerusalem in 2020 - Netanyahu

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th December, 2019) Eduardo Bolsonaro, the son of the Brazilian president and chair of the parliamentary committee for international affairs, confirmed Sunday his country would move the embassy to Jerusalem next year, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said.

The two met before a ceremony to inaugurate an office in Jerusalem of the Brazilian trade and investment promotion agency (APEX), according to a statement published by Netanyahu's press office on Facebook.

"The opening of the APEX office here in Jerusalem is part of something that we have agreed upon in the tightening of relations between Israel and Brazil. And here it's happening today as part of President Bolsonaro's commitment to open an embassy in Jerusalem next year," Netanyahu's was quoted as saying.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Israel Facebook Jerusalem Brazil Sunday

Recent Stories

Warner Bros. World Abu Dhabi officially named the ..

46 minutes ago

Brand Dubai and Dubai Municipality ink agreement t ..

1 hour ago

Sultan Al Qasimi inaugurates Khorfakkan Beach proj ..

3 hours ago

Fujairah Ruler congratulates Bahrain King on Natio ..

3 hours ago

Arab Health to address increase in asthma in MENA ..

3 hours ago

UNHCR, Virgin Megastores to support refugee artisa ..

4 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.