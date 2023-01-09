UrduPoint.com

Bolsonaro's Supporters Seize Congress Building In Brazilia - Reports

Faizan Hashmi Published January 09, 2023 | 01:50 AM

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th January, 2023) Supporters of former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro seized the congress building in Brazil's capital, with police dispersing them with gas and noise grenades, local media reported on Sunday.

Brazilian news portal G1 reported that Bolsonaro's radical supporters seized the National Congress after a clash with military police.

All participants in anti-democratic actions were armed with sticks and stones, the report said.

The Folha newspaper reported that the building's storm was brief and that protesters had already left it.

On January 1, Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva was sworn in and started his third term as president of Brazil. He won the presidential election in the runoff on October 30, defeating Bolsonaro by a close margin, prompting countrywide protests from supporters of the former Brazilian president.



