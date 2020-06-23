UrduPoint.com
Bolton Claims Trump Refused To Consider Mutual US-Russia Exit From INF Treaty

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Tue 23rd June 2020 | 01:02 PM

Bolton Claims Trump Refused to Consider Mutual US-Russia Exit From INF Treaty

Former White House National Security Adviser John Bolton has claimed that he proposed US President Donald Trump to consider a joint exit from the now-defunct Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces (INF) with Russia to no avail

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd June, 2020) Former White House National Security Adviser John Bolton has claimed that he proposed US President Donald Trump to consider a joint exit from the now-defunct Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces (INF) with Russia to no avail.

According to the book of memoirs The Room Where It Happened, Bolton warned Trump that after Washington's unilateral withdrawal from the treaty Moscow would follow suit while accusing the US of violating the agreement.

"Instead, I suggested, why didn't I ask [Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolai] Patrushev that the two countries withdraw mutually; this approach could spare us a lot of grief and allow us to announce an agreement with Russia on something of importance.

Trump, however, said, 'I don't want to do that. I just want to get out,'" Bolton claims.

The INF Treaty, signed by the United States and the Soviet Union in 1987, banned all short-medium (310-620 miles) and intermediate (620-3,420 miles) range ground-launched missiles. The nuclear pact was terminated on August 2 at the US' initiative after the country formally suspended its INF obligations six months earlier.

