Bolton Claims Trump Was Manipulated, Easily Influenced by Foreign Leaders - Reports

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th June, 2020) US former National Security Adviser John Bolton claims in his forthcoming book that President Donald Trump was manipulated and easily influenced by the foreign leaders of China, Russia, Turkey, and North Korea, the Washington Post reported, citing an early copy of the book it obtained.

Bolton claims in his forthcoming coming memoir of the Trump White House "The Room Where It Happened" that Russian President Vladimir Putin was once able to convince Trump to hedge his support for Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido by comparing him to his former Democratic presidential rival Hillary Clinton, the report said on Wednesday.

Moreover, Bolton also claims Trump supported China's building of "concentration camps" to imprison Uighur Muslims after an explanation from Chinese President Xi Jinping, the report said.

Bolton also wrote that in 2018 Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan informed Trump about a Turkish firm being prosecuted by the US Justice Department, in which the US president responded that he "'would take care of things,' the report said.

In addition, the report said Bolton revealed that sanctions against North Korea had to be waived because Trump wanted to give gifts to the country's leader Kim Jong Un.

On Tuesday, the US Justice Department filed a lawsuit against Bolton to prevent publication of his book.

On Monday, President Donald Trump told reporters that it is inappropriate for Bolton to write a book with classified information in it, adding that he may be breaking the law if the book gets published.

US Attorney General William Barr added that Bolton has not completed the pre-publication review process to remove the classified information from the book. Barr said the book contains classified information about very current events and policy issues.