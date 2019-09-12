WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th September, 2019) President Donald Trump will now be in a position to use departed National Security Adviser John Bolton's long record of failures during his 16 months in office to boost his position against US war hawks, retired Canadian diplomat Patrick Armstrong told Sputnik.

"Certainly everything Bolton has had a hand in has been a spectacular flop and Trump is now in a position to tell the war party 'see, we tried that, and it didn't work," Armstrong, the former Canadian charge d'affaires in Moscow, said on Wednesday.

Trump demanded Bolton's resignation on Tuesday after keeping him in office for 16 months during which time the time they clashed on a variety of major foreign policy issues, Trump told reporters on Wednesday.

"Trump campaigned in part on the idea that the American wars had been a disaster for the country; John Bolton never met a war he didn't want more of. So the mystery is not what the two disagreed about, but why Trump hired him in the first place," Armstrong said.

Trump may have wanted to remove Bolton before he could use his senior position in government to criticize or try to sabotage several major national security decisions the US president expected to have to make in the next few months, Armstrong observed.

"Why fire him now? It might be connected with the re-evaluation of weapons supplies to Ukraine or getting out of Afghanistan before the US and its minions double the Soviet time there on January 25," Armstrong said.

On January 25, 2020, US forces will have been bogged down in Afghanistan for 18 years.

Armstrong recalled that Bolton had also been dropped after his policies had failed to work in several other areas too.

These included "the undoubted failure of the regime change in Venezuela. Or the fact that Tehran has outwitted Washington at every step; a desire to finally improve relations with Russia; Bolton's sabotage of the North Korea initiatives or many other things," he said.

Armstrong suggested that Trump may have originally appointed Bolton in order to give him the chance to try and implement hardline policies knowing they would fail and thereby discredit US war hawks.

"It is rather a mystery why Trump has chosen to surround himself with representatives of the war party... I can't help wondering if the late Justin Raimondo was right when he suggested Trump had appointed Bolton as a cunning plot," he said.

Trump had also dropped Bolton on a sacred day in the Islamic Shiite religious Calendar when the grandson of the Prophet Mohammed had been martyred, Armstrong observed.

"And, although I doubt Trump or [Bolton] knew it, he was fired on Ashura which is rather ironic," Armstrong said.

Yom Ashura or Ashura is the tenth day of Muharram, the first month in the Islamic calendar, which marks the day that Husayn ibn Ali, the grandson of the Islamic prophet Muhammad, was martyred in the Battle of Karbala.