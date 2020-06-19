UrduPoint.com
Bolton Hits Back At Trump Criticism Of Book, Accuses President Of 'Degrading' Discourse

Fri 19th June 2020

Bolton Hits Back at Trump Criticism of Book, Accuses President of 'Degrading' Discourse

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th June, 2020) Former White House National Security Adviser John Bolton said in an interview that President Donald Trump's criticism of his forthcoming book degrades political civil discourse in the United States.

Earlier, Trump took to Twitter to criticize Bolton over excerpts released from the book, calling him an "incompetent" and "disgruntled boring fool." Trump said the book is made up of "lies" and "fake stories."

"I think it's unbecoming of the Office of President," Bolton said as quoted by ABC news on Thursday. "I think it degrades the political civil discourse in our country and [I'm] just not going to respond to him."

On Wednesday, several US media published excerpts obtained from copies of Bolton's book, "Room Where It Happened: A White House Memoir," before its scheduled release on June 23.

In the book, Bolton claims Trump committed other high crimes beyond freezing aid to Ukraine including asking China for help in the 2020 election.

Bolton also claims that Trump was manipulated and easily influenced by the foreign leaders of China, Russia, Turkey, and North Korea.

Bolton, who served as national security adviser from April 2018, was ousted by Trump in September 2019, following a tenure characterized by his opposition to the president's efforts to negotiate with North Korea and later with Iran and an unsuccessful effort to force Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro out of office.

