Bolton in New Books Says Trump US Impeachment Probe Missed Other 'High Crimes' - Reports

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th June, 2020) Former National Security Adviser John Bolton's forthcoming book mentions that the US impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump over his freeze of aid to Ukraine missed other high crimes, the New York Times reported on Wednesday citing a copy of the book it obtained.

Bolton, according to the report, said the House of Representatives may have had a greater chance to remove Trump from office if the impeachment inquiry focused on other matters besides the freezing of aid to Ukraine that may have revealed "high crimes and misdemeanors."

On Tuesday, the US Justice Department filed a lawsuit against Bolton to prevent publication of his book.

On Monday, President Donald Trump told reporters that it is inappropriate for Bolton to write a book - "The Room Where It Happened: A White House Memoir" - with classified information in it, adding that he may be breaking the law if the book gets published.

US Attorney General William Barr added that Bolton has not completed the pre-publication review process to remove the classified information from the book. Barr said the book contains classified information about very current events and policy issues.

US media has reported that Bolton's book is set to contain records of Trump's alleged misconduct in the Oval Office that goes beyond his dealings with Ukraine, including activities to pressure the Ukrainian government into investigating political rival Joe Biden, whose son served on the board of a large oil firm Burisma. The Ukraine issue prompted Democrats in the House of Representatives to impeach. However, the Senate acquitted Trump in February.