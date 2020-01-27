UrduPoint.com
Bolton Made False Claims About Halted Ukraine Aid To Boost Book Sales - Trump

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 12 hours ago Mon 27th January 2020 | 06:49 PM

US President Donald Trump said on Monday that claims made by former US National Security Adviser John Bolton about how the release of military aid for Ukraine was made conditional on the latter's investigation into the Democratic Party were a mere ploy to sell his book

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th January, 2020) US President Donald Trump said on Monday that claims made by former US National Security Adviser John Bolton about how the release of military aid for Ukraine was made conditional on the latter's investigation into the Democratic Party were a mere ploy to sell his book.

The New York Times newspaper reported on Sunday, citing Bolton's unpublished book, that Trump told him in August about his intention to continue freezing $391 million worth of military aid for Kiev until Ukrainian officials helped with the investigation into the Democrats, including the corruption probe for 2020 Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden. In addition, Bolton said that although he together with Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Defense Secretary Mark Esper had repeatedly attempted to convince the president to release the aid, Trump rebuffed their proposals.

"I NEVER told John Bolton that the aid to Ukraine was tied to investigations into Democrats, including the Bidens. In fact, he never complained about this at the time of his very public termination. If John Bolton said this, it was only to sell a book," Trump wrote on Twitter.

According to the president, the transcript of his July call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and the fact that Kiev confirmed it was not pressured to act one way or another were proof enough of his innocence.

He added that he met with the Ukrainian leader at the United Nations and "released the military aid to Ukraine without any conditions or investigations - and far ahead of schedule."

In response to the Times report, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer wrote on Twitter that given the evidence provided by the former adviser, he, acting White House Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney and "the others with direct knowledge of President Trump's actions" needed to testify in the Senate impeachment trial.

Democrats in the House of Representatives impeached Trump on December 18 on charges of abuse of power and obstruction of Congress. The party claimed Trump requested that Ukraine investigate corruption involving former Vice President Biden by leveraging congressionally approved military assistance to Kiev. The Senate is currently conducting a trial to determine whether to convict Trump under the articles of impeachment.

Trump has denied all accusations and characterized the impeachment as a hoax and a political witch hunt.

