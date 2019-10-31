Bolton, NSC Lawyer Eisenberg Summoned to Testify in US House Impeachment Inquiry - Reports

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st October, 2019) US House Democrats have invited former National Security Adviser John Bolton and two White House lawyers to testify in their impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump, US media reported on Wednesday.

House lawmakers sent letters summoning Bolton, and National Security Council lawyer John Eisenberg and his deputy Michael Ellis to appear before the committee. The letters "took the form of voluntary requests, rather than subpoenas," the New York Times reported.

Bolton has been asked to attend a closed-door deposition on November 7, while Eisenberg and Ellis were asked to testify on November 4, CBS news reported.

Earlier this month, former Trump adviser on Russia Fiona Hill reportedly told the House of Representatives committees during a closed-door testimony that Bolton was troubled by a meeting held on July 10 with other US administration officials, including US Ambassador to the European Union Gordon Sondland, where they raised the issue of investigating former Vice President Joe Biden and his son Hunter.

According to Hill, she and Bolton left the meeting over concerns about what could transpire then, and Bolton recommended her to discuss the matter with John Eisenberg, the National Security Council lawyer.

In September, House Democrats launched the impeachment inquiry into Trump over his July 25 telephone call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, during which the US leader tried to press Kiev to probe alleged corruption of Hunter Biden, who was linked to Ukrainian energy company Burisma.

A whistleblower claimed that the White House had attempted to restrict access to the transcript of the call and described it as Trump's attempt to solicit a foreign power's interference in the 2020 presidential election.