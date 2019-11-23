Bolton Resurfaces on Twitter, Tells Users to 'Stay Tuned' for Unspecified 'Backstory'

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd November, 2019) Former National Security Adviser John Bolton re-emerged on Twitter on Tuesday, regaining access to his personal account that had been blocked by the White House following his exit from the Trump administration in September.

In the process, Bolton left an intriguing hit of his tweets to come.

"We have now liberated the Twitter account, previously suppressed unfairly in the aftermath of my resignation as National Security Adviser," Bolton said. "Glad to be back on Twitter after more than two months. For the backstory, stay tuned."

Bolton gave no hint of the "backstory" he planned to reveal, whether it had to do with the details of the White House block on his Twitter account or was it somehow related to the House of Representatives investigation targeting President Donald Trump for impeachment.