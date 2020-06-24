UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Bolton Says Comparison Of His Book With Snowden's Revelations 'Complete Nonsense'

Muhammad Irfan 46 seconds ago Wed 24th June 2020 | 10:10 AM

Bolton Says Comparison of His Book With Snowden's Revelations 'Complete Nonsense'

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th June, 2020) Former US national security adviser John Bolton said attempts to compare his book with whistleblower Edward Snowden's revelations were nonsense.

Bolton's book The Room Where It Happened: A White House Memoir was released on Tuesday.

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo compared the publication of the book to the actions of Snowden, who in 2013 revealed a number of classified materials about US intelligence services' spying programs.

"That's complete nonsense, but on the other hand, the president was quoted months ago calling me a traitor, so the fact that Mike Pompeo does is par for his course," Bolton said in an interview with Fox news commenting on Pompeo's words.

Related Topics

White House Mike Pompeo

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

46 minutes ago

SEC issues decisions to develop local work system

9 hours ago

Microsoft launches new tech programme for Emirati ..

9 hours ago

UAE participates in Arab League meeting on Libya, ..

9 hours ago

Muslim Council of Elders welcomes Saudi Arabia’s ..

9 hours ago

Mansour bin Zayed chairs board meeting of Emirates ..

9 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.