WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th June, 2020) Former US national security adviser John Bolton said attempts to compare his book with whistleblower Edward Snowden's revelations were nonsense.

Bolton's book The Room Where It Happened: A White House Memoir was released on Tuesday.

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo compared the publication of the book to the actions of Snowden, who in 2013 revealed a number of classified materials about US intelligence services' spying programs.

"That's complete nonsense, but on the other hand, the president was quoted months ago calling me a traitor, so the fact that Mike Pompeo does is par for his course," Bolton said in an interview with Fox news commenting on Pompeo's words.