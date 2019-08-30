Bolton Says He Discussed With Polish Defense Minister Boosting Military Cooperation

UrduPoint.com
US National Security Adviser John Bolton said on Friday that he addressed during a meeting with Polish Defense Minister Blaszczak the issue of military cooperation and Poland's commitment to boost defense relations with both the United States and NATO

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th August, 2019) US National Security Adviser John Bolton said on Friday that he addressed during a meeting with Polish Defense Minister Blaszczak the issue of military cooperation and Poland's commitment to boost defense relations with both the United States and NATO.

"Spent the morning with Polish Defense Minister Blaszczak," Bolton said via Twitter. "We discussed our strong military cooperation and Poland's commitment to strengthening defense ties between our two nations as well as within NATO."

Earlier on Friday, Blaszczak said Poland and the United States will sign a new pact on military cooperation when US President Donald Trump visits the country.

Trump's trip to Poland was scheduled for this weekend but was called off because of the Hurricane Dorian, whose landfall is expected in the coming days.

Blaszczak noted that Washington and Warsaw are conducting talks on bringing additional US troops to Poland that will be deployed at seven locations throughout the country.

The US military presence in Poland will be boosted by 1,000 soldiers to 4,500 under the new pact. Poland will also host US Air Force's MQ-9 Reaper spy drones.

The Polish government has said it will foot the bill for hosting the US troops and military hardware.

On September 1, Poland will commemorate the beginning of the Second World War. Warsaw has invited its allies from the European Union, the Eastern Partnership and NATO, including Germany, but it has decided not to invite Russia.

