WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th April, 2021) Former US National Security Adviser John Bolton on Friday said he was "proud" to be barred from entering Russia after Moscow's decision to include him on a list of individuals who will be denied entry to the country.

"I have been named on a list of individuals barred from Russia in retaliation for sanctions," Bolton said via Twitter. "Russia deserves the strongest possible condemnation for their attempts to undermine our way of life. I am proud to be recognized as a voice for American interests."

Russia banned eight current and former US officials, including Bolton, from entering the country in response to new US sanctions and expulsions of Russian diplomats, the Foreign Ministry said earlier on Friday.