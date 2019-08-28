Bolton Says New Chinese Fighter Jet Looks Like F-35 Because They 'Stole' Design

(@imziishan)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th August, 2019) US National Security Adviser John Bolton on Wednesday accused China of stealing the plans for the American-made F-35, saying Beijing 's fifth generation fighter jet looks suspiciously similar.

"The fifth generation Chinese fighter aircraft looks a lot like the F-35, that's because it is the F-35, they just stole it," Bolton said during a press conference in Kiev.

Bolton used the F-35 as an example of China stealing intellectual property for decades.

"The US and China are having significant differences over trade now," Bolton said. "It's not just about the imbalance of exports and imports between the United States and China. ... It's about the fundamental reasons why that imbalance exists.

"

The ongoing trade tensions between the United States and China further escalated on Friday, when the Chinese State Council said tariffs ranging from 5 to 10 percent would be applied to $75 billion worth of US goods, with some taking effect on September 1 and others on December 15, and a 25-percent duty being introduced on US cars.

Later on Friday, Trump said that Washington would raise the existing tariffs on $250 billion worth of Chinese goods to 30 percent from the current rate of 25 percent starting October 1. In addition, the tariffs would be raised to 15 percent from 10 percent on $300 billion worth of Chinese goods starting from September 1.