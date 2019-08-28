UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Bolton Says New Chinese Fighter Jet Looks Like F-35 Because They 'Stole' Design

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 3 minutes ago Wed 28th August 2019 | 07:51 PM

Bolton Says New Chinese Fighter Jet Looks Like F-35 Because They 'Stole' Design

US National Security Adviser John Bolton on Wednesday accused China of stealing the plans for the American-made F-35, saying Beijing's fifth generation fighter jet looks suspiciously similar

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th August, 2019) US National Security Adviser John Bolton on Wednesday accused China of stealing the plans for the American-made F-35, saying Beijing's fifth generation fighter jet looks suspiciously similar.

"The fifth generation Chinese fighter aircraft looks a lot like the F-35, that's because it is the F-35, they just stole it," Bolton said during a press conference in Kiev.

Bolton used the F-35 as an example of China stealing intellectual property for decades.

"The US and China are having significant differences over trade now," Bolton said. "It's not just about the imbalance of exports and imports between the United States and China. ... It's about the fundamental reasons why that imbalance exists.

"

The ongoing trade tensions between the United States and China further escalated on Friday, when the Chinese State Council said tariffs ranging from 5 to 10 percent would be applied to $75 billion worth of US goods, with some taking effect on September 1 and others on December 15, and a 25-percent duty being introduced on US cars.

Later on Friday, Trump said that Washington would raise the existing tariffs on $250 billion worth of Chinese goods to 30 percent from the current rate of 25 percent starting October 1. In addition, the tariffs would be raised to 15 percent from 10 percent on $300 billion worth of Chinese goods starting from September 1.

Related Topics

Exports China Washington Trump Beijing Kiev United States September October December From Billion

Recent Stories

Candidature appeals window closes: NEC

9 minutes ago

Karachiites foiled Indian conspiracies against Pak ..

22 minutes ago

SEHA invests in training future doctors

24 minutes ago

Aqdar World Summit to begin tomorrow in Moscow

39 minutes ago

IoJ&K situation requires urgent response from int' ..

2 minutes ago

Deputy Commissioner visits Yazman tehsil

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.