Bolton Says Prisoner Swap With Russia Amounts to 'American Surrender'

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th December, 2022) Former US National Security Adviser John Bolton said on Thursday that the recent prisoner swap between the United States and Russia is an "American surrender."

Earlier on Thursday, Russia released from prison US basketball star Brittney Griner in exchange for the United States releasing Viktor Bout, who has been serving a 25-year sentence in the United States for arms dealing.

"The Bout-for-Griner prisoner swap is not a trade, it's an American surrender. This is not what American strength looks like. Terrorists and rogue states are smiling," he said.

Bolton has recently said that he was ready to consider entering the 2024 presidential race in the United States.