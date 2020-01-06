Bolton Says Ready To Testify In Trump Impeachment Trial If Senate Issues Subpoena
Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Mon 06th January 2020 | 11:38 PM
WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th January, 2020) Former National Security Adviser John Bolton said in a statement on Monday that he was ready to testify before the Senate at the upcoming impeachment hearings.
"I have concluded that, if the Senate issues a subpoena for my testimony, I am prepared to testify," Bolton said in a statement on his website.