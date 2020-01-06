Bolton Says Ready to Testify in Trump Impeachment Trial if Senate Issues Subpoena

Former National Security Adviser John Bolton said in a statement on Monday that he was ready to testify before the Senate at the upcoming impeachment hearings

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th January, 2020) Former National Security Adviser John Bolton said in a statement on Monday that he was ready to testify before the Senate at the upcoming impeachment hearings.

"I have concluded that, if the Senate issues a subpoena for my testimony, I am prepared to testify," Bolton said in a statement on his website.