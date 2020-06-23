UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Bolton Says Republican Party Eager To Move Past Trump Era In Office

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Tue 23rd June 2020 | 11:30 PM

Bolton Says Republican Party Eager to Move Past Trump Era in Office

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd June, 2020) Former National Security Adviser John Bolton said in an interview on Tuesday that he thinks the Republican Party is eager to get over the Trump era.

"I think under the surface in the Republican Party there's a great desire to get beyond the Trump era," Bolton told the Washington Post. "I think we'll see that particularly if he's defeated in November."

Bolton said he fears that the ramifications of Trump's first term in office will be damaging to the United States.

The former National Security Adviser added that it is critical to have a strong Republican Party to make the case for a strong US foreign policy.

Bolton's book "The Room Where It Happened: A White House Memoir" was released on Tuesday and contains Bolton's descriptions of his work in the White House from 2018 to 2019.

The Trump administration sued Bolton to prevent him from publishing the book for containing classified information, but a US court allowed the publication of the book.

Trump said Bolton was attempting to retaliate because he was "disgruntled" for being fired.

Bolton has been characterized as one of the most aggressive neo-conservative hawks in Washington who has consistently advocated that the United States engage in wars.

Related Topics

Washington White House Trump United States November 2018 2019 Post From Court

Recent Stories

Parliament approves draft federal law on consumer ..

21 minutes ago

UAE a model to follow of achieving sustainability ..

51 minutes ago

ADNOC’s deal global vote of confidence in UAE’ ..

2 hours ago

Sharjah Art Foundation to reopen some venues from ..

2 hours ago

Sharjah Ruler approves bridging to bachelor’s de ..

2 hours ago

RAK outlines requirements for reopening entertainm ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.