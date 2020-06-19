WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th June, 2020) Former National Security Adviser John Bolton claims in his forthcoming book that US President Donald Trump had a constant desire to call Syrian President Bashar al Assad to negotiate the release of US hostages held in Syria, the National Interest reported on Friday citing an advanced copy of the book.

Bolton's book, "Room Where It Happened: A White House Memoir," is scheduled to be released on June 23.

"All these negotiations about our role in Syria were complicated by Trump's constant desire to call Assad on US hostages," Bolton wrote.

Bolton also wrote that Trump threatened to attack Syria after the Syrian government refused to negotiate.

"You tell [them] he will get hit hard if they don't give us our hostages back, so fucking hard. You tell him that," Trump said as quoted in Bolton's book. "We want them back within one week of today, or they will never forget how hard we'll hit them."

On Tuesday, the US Justice Department filed a lawsuit against Bolton to block the publication of his book for reportedly containing highly classified information.