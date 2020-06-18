UrduPoint.com
Bolton Says Trump Asked China's Xi To Help Him Win Re-Election

Sumaira FH 12 seconds ago Thu 18th June 2020 | 12:40 AM

Bolton Says Trump Asked China's Xi to Help Him Win Re-Election

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th June, 2020) US President Donald Trump asked Chinese President Xi Jinping to help him win re-election,  former National Security Adviser John Bolton said in an essay adapted from his forthcoming book that was published in the Wall Street Journal on Wednesday.

"Trump then, stunningly, turned the conversation to the coming US presidential election, alluding to China's economic capability and pleading with Xi to ensure he'd win," Bolton said.

On Monday, Trump told reporters that it is inappropriate for Bolton to write a book - "The Room Where It Happened: A White House Memoir" - with classified information in it, adding that he may be breaking the law if the book gets published.

US Attorney General William Barr added that Bolton has not completed the pre-publication review process to remove the classified information from the book. Barr said the book contains classified information about very current events and policy issues.

US media has reported that Bolton's book is set to contain records of Trump's alleged misconduct in the Oval Office that goes beyond his dealings with Ukraine. The Ukraine issue prompted Democrats in the House of Representatives to impeach. However, the Senate acquitted Trump in February.

