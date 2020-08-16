UrduPoint.com
Bolton Says Trump Could Pull US Out Of NATO To Boost Campaign

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Sun 16th August 2020 | 06:20 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th August, 2020) Former US National Security Adviser John Bolton says President Donald Trump could seek to boost his appeal to voters ahead of November's election by having the country leave NATO.

Bolton, a hard-line politician whom Trump fired by a tweet in September, told the Spanish daily La Razon that the possibility of an "October surprise" was very real.

"Would he have a fourth summit meeting with [North Korean leader] Kim Jong Un to declare peace on the Korean Peninsula and an end to their nuclear weapons program? Not that it would happen, but he would declare it.

Might he decide to withdraw all US forces from Afghanistan even before the election? Could he say he was going to withdraw from NATO?" he suggested.

Bolton said he was not going to vote for either Trump or his Democratic rival, Joe Biden. He claimed Trump did not understand the subject matter of many deals he was signing but relied on his "gut feeling" to make political choices.

